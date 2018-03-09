Tiny Arms Don't Stop 'T-Rex' From Digging Up a Storm During Nor'easter

Residents of Lebanon, New jersey, may have been fearful for a moment that the March 7 nor’easter storm had brought about a dramatic evolutionary shift as a T-rex was spotted helping to clear snow from a driveway.Thankfully though this was just the father of Lebanon native Katie Nastacio in the dinosaur get-up. The Nastacio family were just some of the people caught up in the wintry conditions which hit the east coast, but at least they took the snowy developments in good humor. Credit: Katie Nastacio via Storyful