Police chief praises sick officer who helped poison victims

The police officer who rushed to help poisoned Russian spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter, has been described as doing "a first class job". Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey is in a serious condition in hospital, after it's thought he, too, was exposed to the nerve agent used in the attack in Salisbury. Temporary chief constable of Wiltshire Police Kier Pritchard said: "I did go and see Nick today and I met Nick and his wife at the hospital in the intensive care unit”.