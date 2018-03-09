Incendiary Munitions Rain Down on East Ghouta at Night

Incendiary munitions exploded over Hamouria, located in East Ghouta in Syria, in the evening between March 7 and March 8.The Syrian Civil Defense said it struggled to reach fires the munitions caused because rubble was blocking the roads. As many as 35 airstrikes hit the town on March 7, the Civil Defense said, causing many injuries.The attack comes after the UN Security Council voted for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria, a decision which has not been implemented. Credit: Ghouta Media Center via Storyful