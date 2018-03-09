Arab Militias Allied with Turkey Release Drone Video of Captured Town Near Afrin

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels released drone footage of Jandris, a town they said they captured on March 8, located about 20 km southwest of Afrin in Syria.In this drone footage, a large mosque, a school, a cemetery, and fortifications located in Jandris are visible.Qasioun News Agency also reported on this advance and posted video showing fighters in the center of the town, amid deserted streets and damaged buildings.Turkey’s Anadolu agency said on March 8 that Janderis had been cleared or “terrorists” following “fierce fighting”.Kurdish sources reported on heavy fighting against Turkish-backed forces in the same area on the same day. Credit: Faleeq al-Sham via Storyful