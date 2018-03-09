Thousands of women march for gender equality in Seville

Thousands of women took to the streets of Seville in Spain on Thursday (March 8) to march for gender equality.

The march, taking place on International Women's Day, first went on "feminist strike" and as their number grew exponentially, the activists decided to organise an impromptu march in the city, according to Javier, the filmer.

"The feminist strike is successful in Seville," writes Javier.

In the video, we can also see the march stopping in front of a retail giant El Corte Ingles to shout: "Here ... they exploit people!"

The protest is causing disruption throughout the Spanish city.

According to the filmer, another protest is due to take place later today.