NBA Star Dwyane Wade Visits Students at Stoneman Douglas High School

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade spoke with students on March 7 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students were killed by a gunman on February 14.The welcome Wade received appears to contrast with that of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who visited hours earlier. According to reports, DeVos’ visit was closed to media, and students complained she had not spoken to many of them or answered their questions.This video, shared by a student at Stoneman Douglas, shows the scene as Wade entered the school on March 7. Credit: Chad Williams via Storyful