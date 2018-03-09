News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Internet Access is on the Rise for Youths

Five million households with school-aged children in the U.S. do not have internet access at home – making it extremely difficult for children to do their homework.

Some students are going to extreme lengths to connect to the internet, including going to school hours before class to use the network or sitting outside of fast food restaurants at night to use their Wi-Fi.

The 1Million Project, an initiative set up by Sprint, aims to address this issue by providing connected devices to one million low-income students across America.

Access to the internet is helping to transform their lives.

Travel blogger @Davidsbeenhere traveled to Rhode Island and met with Hannah, one of the students provided internet access through Sprint.

As an aspiring chef, it enabled Hannah to cook up a recipe for success at home, as well as at college. Her inability to access the internet was delaying her progress as a chef, but as a part of the 1 Million Project, Hannah has the opportunity to use channels like YouTube to find additional Liberian recipes and apply to college in order to study culinary arts. Her dreams of setting up a culinary school in Liberia are now well within reach.

Hannah is one of many success stories from the program.

In a survey of students who participated in a pilot, 86% said the 1Million Project improved their attitude toward learning and school, and helped them do their homework in a comfortable, convenient and safe place. And 80% said it improves the likelihood that they will continue on to college.

This story is being showcased as part of the Case For Change, which tells powerful stories of human change, all backed by mobile connectivity.

Making its way around the world, the #CaseForChange is packed with everything people need to tell their stories on what mobile operators globally are doing to tackle the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information, please watch the video in full here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMY6n43vHPg

Latest

0321_1600_nat_finance
1:31

Afternoon finance report - March 21
0321_1600_nat_ringo
1:39

Ringo Starr knighted
0321_1600_nat_russia
0:37

Russian diplomats expelled from the UK over spy row
0321_1600_nat_cocaine
0:39

Canberra businessman extradited back from Serbia over cocaine charges
0321_1600_nat_
1:55

Former AFP boss to head inquiry into Tathra bushfire
0321_1600_nat_coupleshot
1:52

Man in custody charged with attempted murder after shooting
0321_1600_nat_officercharged
2:28

US police officer behind bars over Justine Ruszczyk Damond shooting
0321_1600_nat_packer
1:33

James Packer resigns from Crown Resorts board

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'