Rudd: poison attack on Russian spy was “brazen and reckless”

Amber Rudd has described the attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter with a rare chemical agent as a "brazen and reckless act" that will be answered without hesitation when the facts become clear. The Home secretary told the House of Commons that enormous resources are being directed at trying to figure out who might be responsible for poisoning Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33. The pair was found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on Sunday, triggering a police investigation led by counterterrorism detectives.