Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a rapturous welcome from the people of Birmingham as they began a visit to the city. Harry and Ms Markle's trip to the Midlands is the latest leg of their tour of the country, which has seen them travel the length and breadth of the UK from Cardiff to Edinburgh. Crowds had been gathering hours ahead and braved the rain waiting for the couple under a sea of umbrellas at Millennium Point.

.