Midwife saves baby using CPR whilst he had a fit

A newborn baby suffering with meningitis, sepsis and a severe infection was saved by a community midwife - who gave him CPR after he stopped breathing. Austin Tierney turned blue at just one day old - but midwife Nicky Hennell, 47, arrived at her home in the nick of time to perform the life-saving procedure. The baby started breathing again once an ambulance arrived. He was later found to have been suffering from meningitis, sepsis and a severe Group B Strep infection.