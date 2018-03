A quick-thinking dad was forced to deliver his own baby daughter by the side of the road before cutting the umbilical cord - using a pair of SHOELACES. Jamie Galey, 32, leapt into action to help wife Sarah, 28, give birth in the front seat of their car after they became stuck in traffic on the way to hospital. The welder had been watching the film 8 Mile when his partner first started having contractions at their home in Louth, Lincs., on February 26.