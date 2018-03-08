Angry hotel guest woken by charity rave

This is the moment a Sport Relief 'early morning rave' event was disrupted - by a bleary-eyed hotel guest ranting: "Turn this f**cking s**t off". The 7am event was supposed to raise a smile from commuters and passers-by by getting them to dance in the name of charity. But as the bass started pumping, not everyone was impressed - as a furious guest from an Ibis hotel overlooking the event stormed out in his pyjamas. He marched up to the DJ in Millennium Square, Bristol, with nothing on his feet yelling "Turn this f**ing s**t off."