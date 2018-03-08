Thundersnow Rumbles Across Jersey Shore During Nor'easter

Thundersnow was observed in New Jersey and New York during a nor’easter on Wednesday, March 7. The National Weather Service said it had observed thundersnow at its Mount Holly, New Jersey, office.Heavy snow was expected during the snow, with snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour, according to the weather service. A foot or more of snow was expected to fall in parts of New Jersey.This video shows the thundersnow in Toms River, New Jersey. Credit: Hurricane Force via Storyful