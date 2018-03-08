Cambridge University train in indoor rowing tank

A huge indoor rowing tank has been built at a Cambridge University college that could give rowers the winning edge. Known simply as the Cambridge Rowing Tank, the massive contraption consists of two 50ft pools for eight rowers’ oars, each containing 10 tonnes of water - or roughly 50 average baths. Sitting in Downing College’s boat club on the banks of the River Cam in Cambridge, it took six months to construct at a total project cost of nearly £700,000.