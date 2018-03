This is the heartwarming moment a man asked his girlfriend to marry him – on the same day he revealed that he had secretly adopted a puppy. Insurance broker Conner Juilfs, 26, got down on one knee moments after introducing his girlfriend Alison Hansen, 26, to their new dog. Conner had told Alison that they could go to an animal shelter open day but insisted they had no space in their home for another dog to join their Labrador Charlie, two.