Hundreds gather in London to protest Saudi state vist
Protesters and supporters of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud both turned out in London yesterday (March 7) for his arrival in the city as part of a three-day state visit.
The protesters were demonstrating against the Saudi Government's role in the war in Yemen, chanting "Hands off Yemen! Stop the killing now!"
A small group of supporters of the crown prince took part in a counter-protest, waving Saudi flags and dancing.
The Prince has since met with both the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May as part of a diplomatic mission to strengthen UK-Saudi relations.