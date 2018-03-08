News

14-Year-Old Arrested for Impersonating Sheriff's Deputy

A 14-year-old boy in San Bernardino County, California, was arrested on March 6, suspected of impersonating a sheriff’s deputy in a string of incidents.This video shows the suspect pulling into a driveway on Mica Avenue on March 5. Police said the suspect’s vehicle had flashing red and blue lights, but no other law enforcement markers, and no license plates.Police said the suspect, who appears in the video wearing the uniform of a sheriff’s deputy, went to the front door of the house he pulled into and said he was investigating a complaint of a domestic disturbance. The occupant said there had been no such complaint. The suspect then “tried to open the door but the homeowner had locked it,” police said, before leaving the area.The same boy was suspected of calling in on another house the same night and of conducting a fake traffic stop in which he took a woman’s information before giving her “a warning” and letting her go.The car used in the Mica Avenue incident was spotted by police on March 6 and stopped. The 14-year-old great-grandson of the registered owner was then detained and his home was searched. Police found a uniform, as well as “a large amount of counterfeit money, simulation firearms, ballistic vests and other law-enforcement related items,” which can be seen at the end of this video. Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful

