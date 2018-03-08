Auckland Zoo Mourns Death of Baby Giraffe

A baby giraffe that struggled to walk after its birth at Auckland Zoo on Monday, March 5, was later euthanised when all efforts to help it thrive had failed, authorities at the zoo said.The zoo said in a statement that veterinary staff worked around the clock to help the calf, which developed a high fever and a break down of muscle, as well as organ failure, after it failed to learn to walk after birth.“While experienced 16-year-old mum Rukiya had a normal pregnancy and smooth birth (her sixth successful birth) and her calf was a normal size, highly unusually, when her new-born arrived in the world at 2:30 am on Monday morning, he was too weak to stand,” Auckland Zoo’s senior vet Dr An Pas said. “A giraffe calf is normally up and on its feet within half an hour – something it needs to do in order to be able to reach up and suckle from its mother, which it continues doing for up to six months of age.” Credit: Auckland Zoo via Storyful