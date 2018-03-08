Russian Police Pull Over Female Drivers to Give Them Flowers Ahead of International Women's Day

Russia’s traffic police held a bizarre stunt on March 7 that saw them pull over female motorists to give them flowers and play a series of games ahead of International Women’s Day.On its website, the Russian Traffic Patrol said female motorists were perplexed when they were pulled over, before police presented them with flowers and certificates and asked them to take part in games, which included throwing an object as far as they could.International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. Credit: Russian Traffic Patrol via Storyful