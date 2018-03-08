'Is This Thing On?' Curious Emperor Penguins Pose For Selfies in Antarctica
This pair of penguins showed off their selfie skills at a rookery in Mawson station, Antarctica, in a video shared on March 8 by the Australian Antarctic Division.They reported: “Australian Antarctic expeditioner, Eddie Gault, left the camera on the ice when visiting the rookery, and it didn’t take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie.” Credit: Australian Antarctic Division via Storyful