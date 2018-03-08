The educational value of Assassin's Creed
There's educational value within the video game Assassin's Creed underneath the violence and gore. Assassin's Creed is a video game series developed by Ubisoft Montreal praised not only by both gamers for its gameplay, but also by teachers for its rich and accurate historical detailing. In fact, the story has so much educational value the game's developers are adapting a classroom-friendly version that strips away the violence and adds even more historical context