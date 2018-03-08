Women's Basketball Team Push Their Bus Out of Snow in Philadelphia During Nor'Easter

A women’s basketball team were forced to push their bus out of snow in Philadelphia as the Nor’Easter storm battered the city.This video shows members of the Northeastern University Women’s Basketball Team gathering together at the back of the bus before pushing it forward. On their third attempt, the bus begins to slowly move forward, and members of the team can subsequently be heard cheering.The incident occurred shortly after the team left a training session at Saint Joseph’s University, according to NBC Philadelphia. They eventually made it back to their hotel ahead of their match against Delaware in the 2018 Women’s CAA tournament, it was reported. Credit: Northeastern WBB via Storyful