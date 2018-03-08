Emergency Declared in South Brunswick Township Due to Heavy Snow, Fallen Trees

A state of emergency was declared in South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday, March 7, after heavy snow and fallen tree limbs “crippled” local roadways.Police Chief Raymond Hayducka warned residents to stay off the roads after multiple crashes were reported. A limb had fallen on top of a police cruiser, shattering a windshield; no injuries were reported.“This is an unprecedented snowstorm, it has crippled our roadways. Fallen trees and heavy snow have blocked roads and caused widespread power outages. We are working on generator power in our command center. Our 911 lines have been flooded. Please stay off the roads,” Hayducka said in a tweet. Credit: South Brunswick Police Department via Storyful