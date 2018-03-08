Large Construction Site Fire Burns Along Denver Skyline

A large fire broke out at a construction site in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, March 7, according to the Denver Fire Department.Workers at the site were reportedly witnessed to have been jumping from the second and third stories of the building, according to an update from Denver Police. In total, six people were injured in the blaze – one critically – and two remained unaccounted for. One firefighter was among those injured. Credit: John Gallagher via Storyful