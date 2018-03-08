New Jersey Hula-Hooper Celebrates Thundersnow During Nor'easter

Thundersnow was observed in New Jersey and New York during a nor’easter on Wednesday, March 7. The National Weather Service said it had observed thundersnow at its Mount Holly, New Jersey, office.Snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour were expected, according to the weather service. A foot or more of snow was expected to fall in parts of New Jersey.This video features the thundersnow observed in Hamilton, New Jersey. Credit: Angela Reitter via Storyful