Dad forces 10-year-old son to run to school after being kicked off bus for bullying

“Good old-fashioned discipline, not a thing wrong with that.” “Sometimes tough love gets the message across.” A Virginia dad made his 10-year-old son run to school in the rain, and the majority of Newsroom readers say it was good parenting, not an unfair punishment.

Bryan Thornhill shared a video on Facebook in which his son is seen running a mile to school in the rain. The father is in the car following his son and is heard saying, “He got kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully, which I do not tolerate.”

The viral video has sparked some backlash from parenting experts, but most Newsroom commenters are siding with the dad. “The kid will thank dad when he’s in college and not prison!” “This shows just how much he loves his kid.”

