The Talk - Sharon Osbourne to Tommy Lee: 'Get therapy'

Tommy Lee claims his son Brandon, 21, assaulted him in a tweet that has since been deleted. Brandon allegedly claims he was acting in self-defense. Sharon Osbourne says, "I've known Tommy for about 35 years...but he is an addict, alcoholic addict and he's been in and out of treatment and here we are...basically he's a mess and it's because of drink and drug. And Pamela has done an amazing job bringing up two fantastic young men." Osbourne adds, "Yes Tommy, you've probably given your sons everything you're capable of giving them, except to be a father...his boys need a father, not a drunken bum who's probably lying on the floor drinking as we speak. Tommy, you are an amazing man. You have the potential to do great things. Just go and get therapy. Because he's been in and out of treatment too long. He needs to go and sit with a therapist for a year to sort out, "why you do what you do!"

Latest

0321_1600_nat_finance
1:31

Afternoon finance report - March 21
0321_1600_nat_ringo
1:39

Ringo Starr knighted
0321_1600_nat_russia
0:37

Russian diplomats expelled from the UK over spy row
0321_1600_nat_cocaine
0:39

Canberra businessman extradited back from Serbia over cocaine charges
0321_1600_nat_
1:55

Former AFP boss to head inquiry into Tathra bushfire
0321_1600_nat_coupleshot
1:52

Man in custody charged with attempted murder after shooting
0321_1600_nat_officercharged
2:28

US police officer behind bars over Justine Ruszczyk Damond shooting
0321_1600_nat_packer
1:33

James Packer resigns from Crown Resorts board

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'