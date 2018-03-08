The Talk - Sharon Osbourne to Tommy Lee: 'Get therapy'

Tommy Lee claims his son Brandon, 21, assaulted him in a tweet that has since been deleted. Brandon allegedly claims he was acting in self-defense. Sharon Osbourne says, "I've known Tommy for about 35 years...but he is an addict, alcoholic addict and he's been in and out of treatment and here we are...basically he's a mess and it's because of drink and drug. And Pamela has done an amazing job bringing up two fantastic young men." Osbourne adds, "Yes Tommy, you've probably given your sons everything you're capable of giving them, except to be a father...his boys need a father, not a drunken bum who's probably lying on the floor drinking as we speak. Tommy, you are an amazing man. You have the potential to do great things. Just go and get therapy. Because he's been in and out of treatment too long. He needs to go and sit with a therapist for a year to sort out, "why you do what you do!"