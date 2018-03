Thundersnow was reported in New York and New Jersey during a nor’easter on Wednesday, March 7, NASA reported. The lightning was captured on a NOAA satellite.Heavy snow was expected during the nor’easter, the second in less than a week, including blizzard-like conditions on Long Island. A foot or more of snow was forecast for parts of the region.This video shows the thundersnow in Brooklyn. Credit: Dan O’Brien via Storyful