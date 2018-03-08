Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade Visits Students at Stoneman Douglas High

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade on March 7 spoke with students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students were killed by a gunman on February 14.Wade told the students he was inspired by them and thanked them, before saying, “MSD strong, am I right?,” prompting cheers.This video was shared by Ryan Deitsch, who has become one of the more prominent and politically active Stoneman Douglas students in the wake of the shooting.The welcome Wade received appears to contrast with that of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who visited hours earlier. According to reports, DeVos’ visit was closed to media, and students complained she had not spoken to many of them or answered their questions. Credit: Ryan Deitsch via Storyful