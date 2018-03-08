Prince William admires Typhoons during visit to RAF base

The Duke of Cambridge admired a display of RAF Typhoon jets as he visited one of the bases at the forefront of the UK's air defence. William was impressed by the multi-role combat aircraft at RAF Coningsby - a decade after he flew in the back seat of the fighter from the same station. The Lincolnshire base is one of two which provide 24 hour-a-day, seven days-a-week fighter cover to intercept threats ranging from Russian bombers to commercial airliners suspected to have been hijacked.