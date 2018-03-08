Philip Hammond warns City of London's EU rivals on Brexit
Rivals to the City of London have been warned by Philip Hammond they will not pick up business from a Brexit deal which excludes financial services. The Chancellor said it would be in the interests of both the European Union and UK for the sector to be part of the settlement. Mr Hammond warned the "real beneficiaries" of any loss of market share in London would not be EU trading centres, but global hubs like New York, Singapore and Hong Kong.