Philip Hammond warns City of London's EU rivals on Brexit

Rivals to the City of London have been warned by Philip Hammond they will not pick up business from a Brexit deal which excludes financial services. The Chancellor said it would be in the interests of both the European Union and UK for the sector to be part of the settlement. Mr Hammond warned the "real beneficiaries" of any loss of market share in London would not be EU trading centres, but global hubs like New York, Singapore and Hong Kong.

0321_1800_sa_prisons
1:09

Investigation reveals spike in drugs at jails
0321_1800_sa_centrelink
1:34

Man records apology message after racist rant in Centrelink
0321_1800_sa_hospital
1:40

Hospital’s mental health unit ‘understaffed’ when father took own life
0321_1800_sa_gunman
1:19

Police hunting gunman who opened fire during road rage attack
0321_1800_SYD-HelicopterCrash
0:15

Helicopter carrying five crashes in Queensland
0321_1800_vic_bikieraids
1:08

Police target gyms, brothels in Comanchero bikie raids
0321_1800_vic_abuse
1:35

Woman saves life of neighbour after hiding her during alleged domestic dispute
0321_1800_vic_carthief
1:29

Young car thief smirks in court over fatal hit-run

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'