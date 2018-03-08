Fire Leaves People Stranded on Top of Blackpool Tower

Several people were stranded at the top of Blackpool Tower after a fire broke out at the complex on March 7.The footage shows an emergency responder at the top of a telescopic ladder, at the base of the tower, as a crowd of people watched from the street.Lancashire Fire said: “No injuries have been reported but several people are being held in a safe area at the top of the tower.”Approximately three hours later, it tweeted that the fire had been put out and the people at the top of the tower were being brought down. Credit: Wozzz via Storyful