Air Strike Reverberates Through Ruins of East Ghouta

A munition hit the town of Saqba, located in East Ghouta in Syria, shaking the ground on March 7.In this footage, evidence of earlier attacks is visible in multiple broken and ruined buildings.As many as eight people were killed in airstrikes on Saqba, local news outlets said.The Ghouta Media Center, the activist group that filmed this footage, said 21 people have been killed and another 200 injured in attacks on towns across East Ghouta today. Credit: Ghouta Media Center via Storyful