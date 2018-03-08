Woman Taken to Hospital From Salisbury Building Near Scene of Suspected Spy Poisoning

Police and paramedics on March 7 escorted a woman from an office building next to Zizzi’s restaurant on Castle Street in Salisbury, UK, as seen in this video. She was one of two people treated, according to local media.The restaurant was said to have been visited by former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter before they were found unresponsive on March 4 following a suspected case of poisoning. Skripal and his daughter remained in hospital, in intensive care, on March 7.There were no immediate reports linking this incident to the Skripal case.The national Counter Terrorism Police force took over the Skripal case on March 6. London’s Metropolitan Police issued a statement on March 7 appealing for witnesses to the original event to come forward.Mark Rowley, the assistant commissioner of the counter terrorism force, said: "The focus at this time is to establish what has caused these people to become critically ill. We would like to reassure members of the public that this incident is being taken extremely seriously and we currently do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.” Credit: Simon Ward Photography via Storyful