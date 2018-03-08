News

Woman Taken to Hospital From Salisbury Building Near Scene of Suspected Spy Poisoning

Police and paramedics on March 7 escorted a woman from an office building next to Zizzi’s restaurant on Castle Street in Salisbury, UK, as seen in this video. She was one of two people treated, according to local media.The restaurant was said to have been visited by former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter before they were found unresponsive on March 4 following a suspected case of poisoning. Skripal and his daughter remained in hospital, in intensive care, on March 7.There were no immediate reports linking this incident to the Skripal case.The national Counter Terrorism Police force took over the Skripal case on March 6. London’s Metropolitan Police issued a statement on March 7 appealing for witnesses to the original event to come forward.Mark Rowley, the assistant commissioner of the counter terrorism force, said: "The focus at this time is to establish what has caused these people to become critically ill. We would like to reassure members of the public that this incident is being taken extremely seriously and we currently do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.” Credit: Simon Ward Photography via Storyful

Latest

0321_1800_sa_prisons
1:09

Investigation reveals spike in drugs at jails
0321_1800_sa_centrelink
1:34

Man records apology message after racist rant in Centrelink
0321_1800_sa_hospital
1:40

Hospital’s mental health unit ‘understaffed’ when father took own life
0321_1800_sa_gunman
1:19

Police hunting gunman who opened fire during road rage attack
0321_1800_SYD-HelicopterCrash
0:15

Helicopter carrying five crashes in Queensland
0321_1800_vic_bikieraids
1:08

Police target gyms, brothels in Comanchero bikie raids
0321_1800_vic_abuse
1:35

Woman saves life of neighbour after hiding her during alleged domestic dispute
0321_1800_vic_carthief
1:29

Young car thief smirks in court over fatal hit-run

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'