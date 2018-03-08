Driver Flees Scene After Crashing Car Into Electronics Store in Estonia

The owner of an electronics store in Tallinn, Estonia, said a driver fled the scene after crashing into his store on March 4, smashing a doorway and glass case.The owner of the Laptoid store, Virgo Rikk, shared this footage of the incident. The car can be seen travelling at high speed and damaging a tram stop before hitting the building.Local reports said police were still searching for the suspect. Credit: laptopid.ee via Storyful