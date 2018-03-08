Video From Controversial Indonesian Zoo Shows Orangutan Smoking a Cigarette

A March 4 Facebook video shot in a zoo in Indonesia shows an orangutan picking up and smoking a cigarette after it had been flung into the primate’s enclosure by a visitor.In the video, a man can be seen taking a drag from a cigarette and then flicking it into the enclosure. A spokesperson from Bandung Zoo, where the video was shot, told local media that under-staffing is a problem, but defended the zoo and said “We have limited keepers, they are already working to the max. They also have other jobs, like feeding and cleaning enclosures.”Bandung Zoo has previously come under fire for negligent treatment of animals, with a January 2017 video showing bears in the complex begging for food from visitors.The orangutan video was first shared on Facebook by Indonesian animal rights activist Marison Guciano, who said it was shot by a colleague of his on March 4. Credit: Marison Guciano via Storyful