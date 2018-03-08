Corbyn and May clash at PMQs over Saudi visit

Theresa May accused Jeremy Corbyn of "mansplaining" as the pair clashed over Saudi Arabia and homelessness at Prime Minister's Questions. Labour leader Mr Corbyn noted that International Women's Day takes place on March 8 during his remarks at the weekly session, adding that it is a chance to celebrate "how far we've come" on equality for women but also reflect on "how far we have to go" in the UK and elsewhere. It prompted the PM to reply: "I thank the right honourable gentleman for telling me it is International Women's Day tomorrow - I think that's what's called mansplaining.".