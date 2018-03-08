Injured Man Asks Stranger to Call Boss to Say He'll Be Late After Traffic Collision

A man asked for help calling his boss to tell her he would be late for work after getting hit by a bus in Singapore on March 5, according to a good Samaritan who stopped to help him.This footage was recorded by Razali Tompang, who was travelling along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) when he came across the incident, and stopped to give the man first aid.Tompang said the man was conscious and immediately asked for help to call his boss to tell her he would be late. “Looking at him, I was like.. bro, you are going to be late for few months!” Tompang wrote.Tompang told the Straits Times that he spoke to the man’s boss, who was sympathetic to his situation. Tompang said he shared the footage to raise awareness about the need to know first aid.Police cited in local reports said the accident involved a motorcycle, private bus and lorry, but no further details were provided about the man’s condition. Credit: Razali Tompang via Storyful