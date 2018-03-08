Kate shows off her bump at Place2Be headquarters opening
The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her baby bump as she Place2Be’s new headquarters in Clerkenwell. Kate praised the children's mental health charity for leading efforts "to give every child the very best start in life". In a speech to mark the launch of the new building, Kate highlighted the work Place2Be has been doing in training and guiding counsellors based on the evidence and experience gathered from the organisation's frontline work.