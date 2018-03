A kidney disease sufferer who has undergone four transplants says she had to rely on antibodies from a RABBIT to keep her alive. Michelle Barber, 37, received a second kidney from her father and had an injection of Anti Thymocyte Globulin (ATG) from the small mammal in the hope it would take. She was forced to spend five days in quarantine while given the antibodies by 'specialists wearing spacesuits' to help the new organ survive.