Police are hunting two thieves caught on CCTV stealing a Mercedes in just 60 seconds - using a hi-tech relay device which allows crooks to start luxury cars without KEYS. The gadget - which looks like a TV set top box - receives signals from a key fob which is then bounced to the car enabling thieves to open the doors. Signals can travel through buildings, meaning thieves can open cars without needing to break into properties to steal keys.