Suspects Ram Truck Into DC Store During Burglary

Police in Washington said they were seeking the public’s help to identify three people involved in a convenience store robbery on January 19, in which a truck was rammed into the store.This footage of the incident was released by the Metropolitan Police Department on March 6 as part of the investigation. It shows the truck being reversed into the store on Cedar Street NW, before the suspects appear to attempt to move an ATM.Police said the suspects were wanted on suspicion of burglary in the second degree. Credit: DC Metropolitan Police Department via Storyful