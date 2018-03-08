Polite Londoners QUEUE to avoid flood on high street

A burst water pipe flooded a South London high street causing travel disruptions for morning commuters today (March 7).

Footage shows people queueing along Tooting High Street to the entrance of the station in order to avoid a flood during rush hour.

According to reports, the burst pipe forced multiple road diversions and affected around 20 properties in south-west London.

A series of burst water mains incidents have occurred across the capital as a result of pipes freezing during the recent Beast from the East polar vortex.