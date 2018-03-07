'One in a Million' Yellow Cardinal Sighted in Alabama

Charlene Stephenson, a wildlife photographer based in Alabaster, Alabama, spotted a rare yellow cardinal her backyard on February 17.The American northern cardinal is usually red. The yellow color of this bird is due to a rare mutation, according to Geoffrey Hill, a professor of biology at Auburn University who was quoted in an AL.com report on the bird’s sighting. Hill said it was a “one in a million” mutation. Credit: Charlene Stephenson via Storyful