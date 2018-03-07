News

Sinking shoreline threatens millions in Indonesia

Indonesia is racing to save a disappearing coastline on Java island. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Latest

0321_1800_sa_prisons
1:09

Investigation reveals spike in drugs at jails
0321_1800_sa_centrelink
1:34

Man records apology message after racist rant in Centrelink
0321_1800_sa_hospital
1:40

Hospital’s mental health unit ‘understaffed’ when father took own life
0321_1800_sa_gunman
1:19

Police hunting gunman who opened fire during road rage attack
0321_1800_SYD-HelicopterCrash
0:15

Helicopter carrying five crashes in Queensland
0321_1800_vic_bikieraids
1:08

Police target gyms, brothels in Comanchero bikie raids
0321_1800_vic_abuse
1:35

Woman saves life of neighbour after hiding her during alleged domestic dispute
0321_1800_vic_carthief
1:29

Young car thief smirks in court over fatal hit-run

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'