High School Student Seals Win With Full-Court Buzzer Beater

A high school student in Dexter, Michigan, clinched a last-minute victory for his basketball team on Friday, March 2, when he sank an unbelievable buzzer beater from the opposite end of the court.A Dexter High School student, Brady Rosen, sealed the victory over Pioneer High School when he grabbed a rebound from an opposing team member’s shot and threw it almost the full length of the court and straight into the basket, much to the delight of onlooking fans.Dexter native Drew Bishop shared a clip of the shot to Twitter. It had earned over 1,700 views at the time of writing. Credit: Drew Bishop via Storyful