Student protest turns violent in Colombia

Violent clashes erupted between students and police in Colombia's capital during a protest over the lack of funding for public universities.

The footage, captured on Tuesday (March 6) near Universidad Pedagogica in Bogota, shows police forces firing tear gas to disperse people in the streets.

Young people can be seen confronting officers and running away from clouds of tear gas.

At least four people were injured in the riots.

According to reports, Bogota police fired tear gas and haze bombs after some people threw stones at officers from a university building.