Flying Trampoline Spotted on Suburban Street in Oklahoma

A weather warning was issued for parts of Oklahoma on Tuesday, March 6, as the state was hit by wind gusts of up to 50mph.This video, filmed by eyewitness Justin Hamil, shows the wind blowing a trampoline along a street in Owasso, Oklahoma. Hamil told Storyful he saw the trampoline fly over a garden fence before he started recording its journey along Mingo Road.Forecasters warned the windy, dry conditions could cause fires in some area, according to local news reports. Credit: Justin Hamil via Storyful