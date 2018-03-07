Huge Dust Clouds Shut Down Roads in Kansas

Windstorms blew huge dust clouds across northwestern Kansas on Tuesday, March 6, forcing closure of interstates roads in the region being battered by high winds.Concerns of reduced visibility for motorists leads to multiple highways, according to local news reports. The K-25 was closed south of Colby to US-40 in Logan County, while the Interstate 70 was closed between Colby and Goodland as a result of the windstorm, according to a tweet from a local construction authority.This video was filmed, by eyewitness Shania Wilson, shows a huge cloud of dirt being blown across a road south of Colby. Credit: Shania Wilson via Storyful