F-35B Stealth Fighter Makes Historic Deployment Aboard US Assault Ship

A detachment of F-35B stealth fighters landed on the assault ship USS Wasp on March 5, marking the first time the combat aircraft has been deployed aboard a US Navy ship in the Indo-Pacific.“This is a historic deployment,” Colonel Tye R. Wallace said in a press release. “The F-35B is the most capable aircraft ever to support a Marine rifleman on the ground. It brings a range of new capabilities to the MEU that make us a more lethal and effective Marine Air-Ground Task Force.”The USS Wasp is currently conducting patrols in the East China Sea after leaving Sasebo Naval Base in Japan.The United States naval presence in the Pacific has increased in recent months, with the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson docking in central Vietnam’s Da Nang port on March 5 – the first instance a US aircraft carrier has been stationed in the country since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. Credit: US Navy via Storyful

Latest

0321_1800_vic_bikieraids
1:08

Police target gyms, brothels in Comanchero bikie raids
0321_1800_vic_abuse
1:35

Woman saves life of neighbour after hiding her during alleged domestic dispute
0321_1800_vic_carthief
1:29

Young car thief smirks in court over fatal hit-run
0321_1800_vic_murder
0:30

Fresh lead from the public over Kensington mother murder
0321_1800_vic_trenchcollapse
1:35

One worker dead and another in a coma after trench collapse
0321_1800_vic_labormps
2:59

Daniel Andrews apologises for MPs' misuse of parliament funds
0321_1600_nat_finance
1:31

Afternoon finance report - March 21
0321_1600_nat_ringo
1:39

Ringo Starr knighted

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'